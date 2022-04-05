There appears to be trouble in paradise for renowned tour business couple Simon and Sarah Kabu.

This is after Sarah gave the strongest hints that the ‘Bonfire Adventures’ owners have parted ways. In a series of WhatsApp stories, the mother of two made some damning allegations against Simon while terming their marriage as toxic.

Apparently, Simon Kabu took off with their kids and placed them under the care of one of his mistresses.

“For those who may not understand, I’m done and dusted with him and thus why he took off with my kids under the care of one of his bastards,” one of Sarah’s posts read.

The Managing Director at Bonfire Adventures intimated that Simon Kabu may have bribed the police to take custody of their son and daughter.

“Wah… this is Kenya! Again money has changed hands and my kids have been handed over to strangers plus their father… can someone wake me up I am not dreaming…

“How can you be forced to be in a toxic marriage because we are couple goals and to protect our business and its dependents at the cost of my life? God have mercy on those kids. I seriously need help my friends!” Sarah wrote.

In another post, Sarah Kabu made an impassioned plea to the police.

“To all the police out there…never receive a bribe at the expense of a child losing their mother… very very heartbreaking… you will pay with the tears of that child in the hands of strangers. The law knows why children should be with the mother.”

She also wrote: “Ladies if you find yourself in this situation, never fail to speak out. I now understand (former Machakos First Lady) Lillian Ng’ang’a.”

Sarah’s lamentations come after fans of the couple started questioning why she was left out of a family vacation that Simon took with the kids.

A little over a week ago, Simon Kabu also went on a solo trip to Paris, which raised eyebrows as the couple is usually inseparable if their social media posts are anything to go by.

As the reports of their split gathered pace, rumors also emerged about the woman with whom Simon Kabu is said to be cheating on Sarah, one Esther Njoroge.

Apparently, Esther was an employee at Bonfire Adventures for over five years before she left to start the rival tour company, Bountiful Safaris.

According to word on the street, Simon and Esther started their affair while she was still working at Bonfire. It has also been claimed that Simon secretly financed her to start her company.

Of course, this information is from social media sources and should not be taken as gospel truth. However, the Nairobi Wire team is still working to independently verify these allegations.

Below are photos of Esther.