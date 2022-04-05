President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday at State House, Nairobi signed into law five parliamentary bills among them the 2022 Supplementary I Appropriation Bill (Supplementary Budget).

Others were the 2021 Copyright (Amendment) Bill, the 2020 Kenya Deposit Insurance (Amendment) Bill, the 2022 Industrial Training (Amendment) Bill, and the 2019 Employment (Amendment) Bill.

The newly signed Supplementary Budget unlocks a total of Shs 139,752,936,287 exchequer funds for use in drought-related interventions; security operations; election preparedness; fuel stabilization; and settlement of pending bills among other pressing public needs.

A sum of Shs 34,446,813,295 from the Supplementary Budget has been allocated to the Government fuel stabilization programme aimed at cushioning Kenyans from high-cost fuel prices occasioned by the worsening global energy crisis.

On security operations, an additional Shs 950 million has been set aside for police recruitment to boost the number of security enforcement officers in the country ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Based on IEBC’s submissions, the Supplementary Budget has allocated an additional Shs 8,813,903,557 to the electoral body to enable it to sufficiently prepare for the August 9th polls.

On drought mitigation, the Supplementary Budget took into account the various ongoing Government interventions and allocated additional resources as follows: Shs 1.4 billion to the Ministry of Defence for the Kenya Meat Commission’s livestock uptake program; and Shs 1.2 billion to the State Department for Devolution for direct mitigation efforts.

Other drought-related allocations include Shs 2.4 billion to the State Department for Social Protection, Senior Citizen Affairs, and Special Programmes to cater for relief food to support families affected by drought; and Shs 0.9 billion to the State Department for Arid and Semi-Arid Lands for drought management activities.

To augment the ongoing rollout of the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC), the Supplementary Budget allocated Shs 6.9 billion to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to cater for teacher remuneration, training, and related expenses.

The Ministry of Education was assigned Shs 2 billion in the Supplementary Budget for the construction of additional classrooms to ensure a smooth transition from 8.4.4 to the new system.

Additionally, the Supplementary Budget allocated Shs 4.9 billion to the NG-CDF so as to ensure that ongoing infrastructure projects in the Constituencies are completed as scheduled; and other social programs such as issuance of bursaries continue uninterrupted.

The Copyright (Amendment) Bill introduces a new formula for the sharing of revenue collected from ringback tunes.

Section 30(c) of the new Copyright law provides as follows: premium rate service provider shall be entitled to 8.5%; telecommunication operator 39.5%; and the artist or owner of the copyright shall be entitled to not less than 52% of the revenue.

On its part, the new Employment (Amendment) Act gives reprieve to job seekers by requiring employers to only ask for clearance or compliance certificates “upon granting an offer of employment to a prospective employee.” Previously, prospective employees were required to avail such documentation during a job application.

The Bills were presented to the President for signature by Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto at a brief ceremony attended by Treasury CS Ukur Yatani, Attorney General Paul Kihara and Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi.

Also present were Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Amos Kimunya, Chairperson of the Budget and Appropriations Committee in the National Assembly Kanini Kega and Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai.