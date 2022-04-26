Huddah Monroe has made some sensational remarks about dating and relationships, particularly on the subject of dating black men.

In a series of Instagram posts, the popular girl-about-town said dating a black man can drive someone insane.

Further, Huddah claimed mothers of black men are to blame and called on black women with young sons to do better.

“I have dated too many nationalities and dating a black man is like going into a mess. It’s too much hard work, you can easily go mental. And the reason is their mother. You all women with sons, do better for the next generation of black men,” she remarked.

Huddah also opened up about her biggest deal-breaker in relationships.

“I dated this man who used to lie over useless things just to keep me. It can literally drive you nuts! Especially small lies kill me, like even going for a coffee. He would lie on that too,” she wrote.

“Once you lie once… It’s hard for a woman/man to trust you again. Once you lie to me even if it’s for a joke that’s it. Everything you say it’s a lie. You might have to bring me a whole cow to believe it’s beef I’m eating,” Huddah continued.

In fact, Huddah said she can tolerate a cheating partner but not a liar.

“I would never leave a man for cheating but I’d be quick to leave if he is a liar. I’m not your mother, I won’t beat you up. We are adults. Keep it 100. Men lie for no reason,” Huddah shouted.