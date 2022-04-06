The Kenya Defence Forces(KDF) received a boost after the People’s Republic of China donated military vehicles and other equipment last week.

The Kenya Army received the Military Aid Gratis ranging from military vehicles and an assortment of engineering equipment at the Kahawa Garrison in Nairobi on March 30.

Speaking during the ceremony, Kenya’s Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa lauded China for its continued support to Kenya noting that it marked an important milestone in the defense relation between the two countries.

CS Wamalwa said the vehicles and engineering equipment will boost the capability of troops in the conduct of their mandate within and outside the confines of Kenyan borders.

“The capacity of a defence force in protection of the sovereignty of any nation lies with its personnel and equipment. Further, a highly motivated soldier coupled with the requisite tools of trade will endeavour to complete the assigned mission irrespective of the operating environment,” he added.

The CS also noted that the support will enhance Kenya’s troops’ morale and boost its mission readiness.

“The Military Aid Gratis accorded to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) by the People’s Republic of China goes a long way to enhance the mission readiness of troops in execution of their mandate,” Wamalwa said.

On his part, the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya His Excellency Zhou Pingjian said that the profound friendship between Kenya and China has existed for centuries, thanking the leadership of both countries for the good working relationship.

“I am proud of the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries, including that of the military relations. We are committed to focusing on the China-Kenya relations so as to promote peace within the region,” stated the Ambassador.

During the ceremony, the Deputy Army Commander and General Officer Commanding Eastern Command Major General Ayub Matiiri appreciated the military support in form of high-quality military vehicles and equipment handed over by China to the Kenya Army.

He noted that the military aid gratis was a great milestone in supporting the KDF to sharpen the arrowhead as per the Chief of Defence Forces Strategic Vision in enhancing KDF mission readiness.

