Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has said the attack on a helicopter carrying Raila Odinga in Eldoret last week was planned.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Administration and National Security on Tuesday, the CS said 17 suspects had been arrested in connection with the attack.

Matiang’i said preliminary investigations unearthed extensive prior meetings and funding of the incident.

“It was planned because we have arrested suspects with a lot of money in Kshs. 50 notes. Clearly, there must have been some choreography behind that because it’s not coincidental that the suspects had so much money in the same denominations, and some of them were distributing it around that particular time,” the CS told Members of Parliament.

The Interior CS assured that such incidents were isolated and warned that perpetrators of political violence would face the full force of the law.

“Politicians are spending money to pay youths and move huge groups of people and ferry others at night. This phenomenon of renting crowds and trying to posture for popularity or what you may call pretended populism is what is actually going to hurt us.

“There will be no sacred cows in the crackdown on perpetrators of political violence,” Matiang’i assured.