Celebrity couple Pascal Tokodi and Grace Ekirapa have finally welcomed their bundle of joy.

The 25-year-old ‘Crossover 101’ NTV show presenter delivered a baby girl yesterday, Thursday, April 21. Coincidentally, it was Tokodi’s birthday; the actor turned 29, meaning he will celebrate his 30th birthday on the same day his daughter turns one.

This would be five days before they celebrate Ekirapa, who turns 26 next week Tuesday, April 26.

Ekirapa and Tokodi both took to their respective socials to announce the arrival of their princess, Baby AJ.

“To the man whose absence I am allergic to and whose presence I am addicted to @pascaltokodi ❤️❤️ I asked God for a gift for your birthday and He gave me something even money can’t buy😍 Today you welcome your princess into the world because she is the gift God decided to give you for your birthday and I am honored to have had the privilege of carrying her for us❤️❤️❤️Happy Birthday My Love and Happy Born day to Baby AJ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you two soo much,” Ekirapa wrote.

An elated Tokodi on his part said acting as a father in a movie doesn’t come close to the real deal.

“Words can’t even describe how I’m feeling right now, I’ve acted as a father before in movies and Tv shows, but today hit different, today I held our baby girl in my arms and realized how blessed I am. I asked God for a life full of love and happiness and he sent me my family “To my beautiful Grace, watching you become a mother today was one the greatest joys of my life ,We made an angel

Honey. I love you from here to Loiyangalani to malakisi and back 😄

“To my little princess , I’m proud of many things in my life, but today, holding you in my arms, holding your tiny finger, being your father, Sharing a birthday with you…. will forever top the list, I will always be here for you , I will love you and protect you with everything I have, always and Forever ♥️ Happy birthday AJ. 21:04:2022.♥️” He wrote.

Pascal and Grace also shared the first images of baby AJ with her face concealed. Check them out.