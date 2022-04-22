Celebrity couple Pascal Tokodi and Grace Ekirapa have finally welcomed their bundle of joy.
The 25-year-old ‘Crossover 101’ NTV show presenter delivered a baby girl yesterday, Thursday, April 21. Coincidentally, it was Tokodi’s birthday; the actor turned 29, meaning he will celebrate his 30th birthday on the same day his daughter turns one.
This would be five days before they celebrate Ekirapa, who turns 26 next week Tuesday, April 26.
Ekirapa and Tokodi both took to their respective socials to announce the arrival of their princess, Baby AJ.
“Words can’t even describe how I’m feeling right now, I’ve acted as a father before in movies and Tv shows, but today hit different, today I held our baby girl in my arms and realized how blessed I am. I asked God for a life full of love and happiness and he sent me my family
“To my beautiful Grace, watching you become a mother today was one the greatest joys of my life ,We made an angel
Honey. I love you from here to Loiyangalani to malakisi and back 😄