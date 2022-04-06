Michelle Ntalami’s friend Niyati Patel has clarified her relationship with the Marini Naturals founder. The two have on numerous occasions been rumored to be dating.

But taking to social media, Patel said Ntalami is her best friend and disclosed that she is straight.

This after fans asked about her sexual orientation in a Q&A session on Instagram.

“Are you and Mitchelle dating?” one IG user asked.

To which Niyati responded: “Alas, I am not her type. No, we are not. She is my best friend and we have vowed to do life together. You can say we are partners for life.”

Asked how they met, Nyati said: “Ah, age old question. Michelle and I met 10 years ago. We used to work together at an advertising firm. it was my lucky day.”

Fans also prompted Niyati to speak about Ntalami’s relationship with Makena Njeri. One follower asked if Niyati is still friends with Njeri.

“This is a tough question. We are not as close as we used to be. No one can ever be okay with someone putting a loved one through so much pain. I watched Michele go through it all and it was painful to see. But I have no ill-feeling towards her ex,” she said.