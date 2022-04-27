Gospel singer Evelyn Wanjiru Agundabweni and her husband Agundabweni Akweyu have introduced their newborn to their fans on social media.

The singer first went public about her baby on Tuesday, April 12 as she celebrated her 10-year wait for a child. Many were led to believe that it was her pregnancy announcement but as it turns out, this was days after she had delivered a baby boy.

In a post on Tuesday, April 26, the ‘Mungu Mkuu’ singer said she welcomed her baby on Wednesday, April 6th at the Komarock Modern hospital in Nairobi. Evelyn said they named him Mshindi Akweyu Agundabweni.

“On April 6th, 2022 God gave us a gift of a baby boy!! This is a testimony my husband and I have been waiting on God for the last 10 years. Welcome to the world baby MSHINDI AKWEYU AGUNDABWENI, your entire family is so in love with you! We are excited to see you grow and become that great person God intended you to be! You are a dream come true, an answered prayer, and greatest gift from God!” she wrote.

Evelyn Wanjiru added: “Agundabweni Akweyu I thank God for you my husband you are a rear gem and a true God-given gift! I love you! Am excited and ready to raise him together with you!

“Family and friends thank you for standing with us in prayers, for every advice and support.”