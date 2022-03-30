Musician Wahu Kagwi is the new face of a nationwide campaign against malaria.

The celebrated musician has been appointed Mortein Doom’s brand ambassador for its newly launched anti-malaria campaign dubbed, ‘Fight to End Malaria.’

Wahu said she was looking forward to working with Mortein Doom for the noble cause.

“In our country’s health as in many other areas, women and mothers are the agents of change and the driving force that creates better lives for families, communities and the society at large. I am really glad to work with Mortein as it continues to pave way to a malaria-free Kenya,” she said.

Mortein’s mother company Reckitt said Wahu’s appointment is geared toward creating public awareness on preventive measures while affirming the killer disease is also treatable and eradicable.

“This alliance is aimed at fostering a partnership between Mortein and Wahu to create awareness about the ever-present threat of malaria in Kenya and our renewed commitment towards eradicating the disease,” said Reckitt Kenya Country Manager Asif Hashimi.