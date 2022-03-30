It seems like just the day when Tyler Kamau Mbaya was one of several child stars on the popular Citizen TV show ‘Machachari’.

Less than three years since the show was canceled and Tyler is now on his way to becoming a dad. The 21-year-old digital creator and his girlfriend Georgina Njenga are pregnant with their first child.

Tyler and Ms Njenga broke the news to their fans through social media on Monday.

“Never been this excited to meet someone in my life!” the former child actor wrote.

Ms Njenga on her part penned a message for their unborn child.

“When I first found out about you, I was happy and scared at the same time but one thing I knew for real I needed you. The last few months have not been easy but your little kicks make everything worth it. We love you so much and can’t wait to meet you,” she wrote.

The vlogging couple also shared baby bump pictures and released a video on their YouTube channel documenting their pregnancy journey.

“We are about to be a complete family manze. Excitement tu. Guys I want you to be with us throughout this journey we also want you to give us some advice,” Tyler says in the video.