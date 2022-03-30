A former employee of Facebook has threatened to sue the parent company, Meta, for wrongful termination of his contract.

Daniel Motaung claims he was sacked for trying to organise a trade union with his 100 co-workers in the Nairobi office to protest what they felt were exploitative working conditions.

The former content moderator worked for Sama, a California-based Ethical Artificial Intelligence (AI) firm sub-contracted by Facebook.

On Tuesday, Daniel, through his lawyers, wrote a demand letter to Meta and Sama warning of a forthcoming legal suit for violating the rights of Kenyan and international staff. He argued that it was their constitutional right to form a union.

“Content moderators like Daniel are the most important and least-discussed aspect of Facebook’s global operations. Their job is to sift through the social media posts of Facebook’s nearly three billion monthly users and remove posts that violate its rules – such as graphic violence, hate, and misinformation,” the demand letter reads in part.

“Facebook subcontracts most of this work to companies like Sama – a practice that keeps Facebook’s profit margins high but at the cost of thousands of moderators’ health – and the safety of Facebook worldwide. Sama moderators report ongoing violations, including conditions which are unsafe, degrading, and pose a risk of PTSD,” the lawyers added.

The lawyers said the claimant believes that Sama participated in unlawful “union-busting action”, which included flying over a top executive from the United States to quash the union.