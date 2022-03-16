Construction of the Nairobi Bus Rapid Transport System along the Thika Superhighway is still ongoing contrary to reports that the project has stalled for months, the govt has said.

The project has been experiencing delays and it was initially set to be launched on February 1 as projected by the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (Namata).

As of February 10, Namata Director-General Francis Gitau said the BRT was 70 percent done. He blamed the delay on the pandemic.

He spoke to journalists at Ardhi House alongside Principal Secretary in the State Department of Housing and Urban Development, Mr Charles Hinga.

Ps Hinga said they expect to start trials for the BRT system in July.

“We are working at the factory on the structures, which once completed, will be delivered on-site. Work is still going on and we are expecting to start trials by July,” said the PS.