Wambui Kabiru describes herself as a lawyer, mother, wife, farmer and environmentalist. She speaks to Sunday Nation about her career journey from a tea girl to a lawyer with political ambitions.

Tell us more about your family and educational background

I come from a humble background. We are four siblings. My parents are police officers so we moved around a lot when they got posted in different stations when growing up.

I love protecting and advocating for the environment. I have planted over 5,000 indigenous and fruit trees from 2016 to date. Through this, I have managed to pay school fees for thousands of school children across the country. Farming is also deeply rooted in me.

I went to Nyakiambi Girls High School in Dundori. I studied Law at the University of Nairobi then attended the Advocates Training Programme at the Kenya School of Law.

How did your career development start and ultimately lead you to the field that you are in?

Having been raised by parents whose job was law enforcement, I wanted to do something related but definitely not join the police force. I fancied joining the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or becoming a lawyer.

I received my invitation to join Law School for my Bachelor of Law degree at the University of Nairobi but unfortunately, my parents couldn’t afford the university fees then. That broke me, but to stay in line with my dream career, I had to settle for less. I went for a Diploma in Criminology & Social Order at the University of Nairobi. I thought maybe I would find a job and see myself through law school, which is what exactly happened.

After graduating, I started working in a law firm as a cleaner, tea girl, and messenger. I would work during the day and attend law classes in the evening. After a short while, my employer noticed that I was very smart and she started giving me some clerical duties so I could learn.

I later moved to another law firm, where I got the position of legal intern for a year. The firm mostly handled Conveyance and Commercial Law matters. I got admitted to the bar two months ago. Currently, I am an associate at the firm of Mirara and Associates LLP, where I handle mostly litigation matters, employment and labour relations disputes, commercial and conveyance practice, family law and children law.

You are aspiring to become the Ndaragwa Constituency MP. How did your involvement in the political and electoral field start?

Globally, women make up more than half of the population yet we are the majority who are under-represented in Parliament and in other top leadership positions. As a young woman and a lawyer, I decided to find a way to represent us, be a voice and most importantly play a crucial role in making laws. I decided to not be the lot that waits for things to happen, but make them happen. I would rather fail trying.

What are some of challenges that women face in politics?

Historically, educating the girl child was not embraced. Women became tied to domestic work, nurturing, and caring for children. A hard-working woman was admirable but there was a glass ceiling limiting her full potential. Sadly, society still frowns upon women vying for a political position. She is not fully supported compared to our male counterparts. It is only in recent years that we have seen efforts being made by governments to include women in leadership positions and decision-making.