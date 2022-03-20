Millions of people have already received their healing from Pastor Chris Oyakhilome at his Healing Streams Live Healing Services. Today is your last chance.

Since the Nigerian minister Pastor Chris Oyakhilome kicked off his Healing Streams Live Healing Services program on Friday, March 18th, millions of people from all over the world have already received their healing.

The pastor is running a three-day healing program, which concludes today, Sunday, March 20th, with a final broadcast scheduled for 4.30 PM GMT+1.

To receive your healing or witness miracles being performed, register for the event on the Healing Streams’ website.

Over the past two days, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has healed people from various diseases and pains in his tv studio in Lagos, Nigeria and through tv screens.

He has done so by instructing viewers in need of healing to place one hand on the place on their body where they need healing and the other hand on the tv screen while the pastor ministers.

Believers from all corners have the globe have tuned in over the past two days, including from the United States, Iraq, Germany, Algeria, Venezuela, Panama and Cambodia.

Even more are expected to attend the final day of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services program this Sunday.

Renee received her healing at the Healing Streams this weekend

Even though Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Healing Streams Live Healing Services session has not concluded yet, testimonies of healing have already found their way to social media.

On the pastor’s own social network, KingsChat, a video of Renee from the United States, who received her healing during the program’s second day, is circulating.

Renee suffered from spine and leg problems, which forced her to sit in a wheelchair. For two years, she could not bend down and touch her toes.

“I just want to thank the Lord for my healing today. I was watching Pastor Chris’ session, and I think he was talking about prayers and expectations. When I learned about the Healing Streams today, I had an expectation, and that expectation was to be healed,” Renee said as she spoke at Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Christ Embassy church’s branch in Manhattan, New York.

“So said, so done. I came in here, I listened to his words, and I opened my spirit, my mind, and something came over me. I had an out-of-the-body experience. Before, my spine was so weak, and I could not even sit straight in my chair. I was always leaning from side to side,” she explained and continued:

“Today, I am sitting down. I was not able to bend and touch my toes and get back up by myself. Now, I can do that without a problem, and I just want to say thank you, Lord. I am able to wiggle my toes, and I could not do that before. For that, I just want to say thank you, Lord.”

Pastor Chris hosts “biggest healing service”

While the global audience is awaiting the final broadcast of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Healing Streams Live Healing Services program, the Healing School, which is one of the organizers of the event, promises that “a surge of God’s healing streams is set to flow to every county, city, town, country and continent of the world during this epic event. Non-stop prayers are being held online and onsite in preparation for the divine visitation. Several spaces including hospitals, schools, parks, compounds, homes, stadia as well as virtual platforms have also been prepared as healing centers to host this momentous healing escapade worldwide. It is the biggest healing service to be witnessed yet on the planet.”

The Healing School is a healing ministry under the auspices of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Christ Embassy church.

Every year, the Healing School hosts healing sessions in Canada and South Africa, but they have not taken place over the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the pastor has taken to the internet to address his global audience.

Pastor Chris: From youth leader to global pastor

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has always lived a Christian life and started his own faith-based fellowship called Youth for Christ while he studied at Bendel State University in Nigeria.

The organization quickly became one of the most popular of its kind on campus.

Youth for Christ ended up serving as the foundation of the future Christ Embassy church, which Pastor Chris Oyakhilome founded in 1987.

Today, Christ Embassy has an estimated 13 million members all over the world and is one of the world’s biggest Christian congregations.

While the church has hundreds of branches all over the globe, most of the members are living in Nigeria, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and South Africa.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is now one of the most influential and powerful religious leaders in his native Nigeria.

He has spoken at sold-out venues across the globe, including London’s O2 Arena, the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg and the Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana.