Health experts have called upon unvaccinated Kenyans to get their COVID-19 shots.

Vaccines deployment task force chairman Dr Willis Akhwale also urged those who have been inoculated to get their booster shots. He noted that the country is not out of the woods yet.

Speaking on the Hot 96 Breakfast show, Dr Akwale said even though the Ministry of Health lifted some of the preventive measures, there is a need for Kenyans to get fully vaccinated.

“The game is not over yet and when it is over, it will be made known. That is why we have the World Health Organization as the global referee. If you are due for your booster, which is six months after vaccination, go for it. This is what will protect you,” Akhwale said.

At the same time, Dr Akhwale said Moderna’s first Sh57B mRNA manufacturing facility in Africa will be set up in Kenya by the first quarter of 2023.

“The target is the first quarter of next year. It is important to note that it is a private sector (foreign direct) investment. The government is facilitating an environment to ensure that that goes smoothly,” he said.