Mithika Linturi has been accused of tampering with evidence in a case where he is accused of sexual assault.
The Lead Investigator, police officer Keith Robert, told the court on Wednesday that they are conducting further investigations into an offence of destroying the nude photographs and nude videos linked to the attempted rape incident.
Keith Robert claimed the Meru Senator played a key role in the deletion of the said material and that forensic analysis and reconstruction of the evidence on mobile phones is currently ongoing.
“Investigations into the complaint made by the complainant were conducted objectively, conclusively and in the best interests of justice,” the officer said in court documents.
He has asked the court to dismiss the application by Linturi seeking to terminate the attempted rape charge because the police have failed to provide documents in their possession.
“The prayers sought that the application to have the matter before court terminates for failure to provide documents that may not be in our possession would not get the justice that she so rightfully deserves,” reads court papers.
Last month, Linturi asked the court to compel the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions to furnish him with photos and videos allegedly taken by the woman he is accused of sexually assaulting.
Linturi also asked to be supplied with the O.B NO 38 abstract of Nanyuki police station dated January 30, 2021, where he had lodged an extortion complaint against the complainant.
Keith told the court they do not have any abstract from Nanyuki Police station. He, however, attached two videos that were taken at the scene of the crime.