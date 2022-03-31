Mithika Linturi has been accused of tampering with evidence in a case where he is accused of sexual assault.

The Lead Investigator, police officer Keith Robert, told the court on Wednesday that they are conducting further investigations into an offence of destroying the nude photographs and nude videos linked to the attempted rape incident.

Keith Robert claimed the Meru Senator played a key role in the deletion of the said material and that forensic analysis and reconstruction of the evidence on mobile phones is currently ongoing.

“Investigations into the complaint made by the complainant were conducted objectively, conclusively and in the best interests of justice,” the officer said in court documents. He has asked the court to dismiss the application by Linturi seeking to terminate the attempted rape charge because the police have failed to provide documents in their possession.