Deputy President William Ruto has directed bodaboda operators whose motorcycles were confiscated during the countrywide crackdown to take them back from police stations.

Ruto spoke Wednesday during a campaign rally at Ngara market in Nairobi, faulting the government for harassing bodaboda operators.

The presidential aspirant also said riders who were fined during the crackdown should be refunded.

“Wale bodaboda operators wote walinyang’anywa pikipiki zao na wakalipishwa pesa ambayo si halali. Waende wachukue pikipiki zao kutoka police station na warudishiwe pesa yao kwa sababu ni wafanyibiashara ambao wanafanya biashara halali,” Ruto said.

The UDA flagbearer further defended the bodaboda sector saying not all riders should be persecuted because of the riders who assaulted a motorist in Nairobi.

“Wahalifu ni watu ambao wanavunja sheria; wale walimbaka mama pale Forest Road, hawa ni wahalifu. Washikwe na polisi waadhibiwe na wakutane na sheria, lakini wafanyikazi wa bodaboda wasihangaishwe kwa makosa ya watu wahalifu,” he said.

Ruto added: “Bodaboda ni biashara si uhalifu…Tusifanye biashara halali ikawa ni biashara haramu. Wale walifanya kitendo ya kinyama kwa wamama hapa Forest Road ni sawasawa na wale waliiba pesa ya KEMSAd.

“Wahalifu wote wakabiliane na sheria. Vile tunakabiliana na wahahalifu hapa forest road, ata wale waliiba pesa ya KEMSA, waadhibiwe, wachukuliwe hatua za kisheria.”

Ruto also took a swipe at his main opponent Raila Odinga and President Uhuru saying they are out of touch with the needs of the common mwananchi.

“Handshake brothers hawajawahi kulala njaa siku moja, hawajawahi kutafuta kazi siku moja, hawaelewi umaskini ni nini. Ndio tukiwaambia tupange ajira ya vijana, hawaelewi ni nini… wanasema tubadilishe katiba wagawane vyeo kwanza,” Ruto stated.

“Let us not make a mistake of electing someone who doesn’t understand what hunger means… We must elect a leader who understands the challenges of Kenyans, not the children of privileged.”