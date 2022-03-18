Intro – Descendants is the collection of creative works, also known as multimedia franchise, of Disney Channel.

It is directed by Kenny Ortega and created by Josann McGibbon and Sara Parriott, with its first release premiering in 2015.

It received commercial success and still gains popularity whenever a new sequel is released. It received a massive 6.6 million on Disney Channel and over a million views on Disney Now app on its premiere night.

Descendants have been released as shorts, specials, and films. Its shorts are Under The Sea (2018), Audrey’s Royal Return (2019), and Wicked Woods (2019).

Its specials are Descendants: School of Secrets (2015), Descendants: Wicked World (2015–2017), Descendants: The Planning of the Royal Wedding (2020), with films being Descendants (2015), Descendants 2 (2017), and Descendants 3 (2019). Descendants 4 is currently in the post-production stage.

Is there going to be a Descendants 4? (Descendants 4 Release Date)

Although there is no official communication on Descendants 4 from Disney Channel, prospects laid by the previous plotline where Uma says, “You didn’t expect that this was the conclusion of the narrative, did you?” gives a tipoff that the series is not just about to end.

If Disney Channel sticks to its tradition of releasing a new sequel after two years, then we expect that Descendants 4 will be released in 2023.

The official trailer of Descendants 4 is not yet out.

When Will Descendants 4 Be Released?

2023. That is if Disney Channel sticks to its norm of releasing a new sequel after two years. The first Descendant series was premiered in 2015, Descendants 2 was released in 2017, Descendants 3 in August 2019, and Descendants: The Royal Wedding premiered in August 2021. Probably, Descendants 4 will be in 2023, maybe in August.

Descendants 4 Cast

* Mal, daughter of Maleficent – Dove Cameron (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Liv, and Maddie)

* Jay, son of Jafar – Booboo Stewart (The Twilight Saga, X-Men: Days of Future Past)

* Evie, daughter of the Evil Queen – Sofia Carson (Austin & Ally, Tini: The Movie)

* Ben, son of Beauty and the Beast’s Belle – Mitchell Hope

* Jane, daughter of the Fairy Godmother – Brenna D’Amico (Chicken Girls, Crazy Wonderful)

* Fairy Godmother – Melanie Paxson (Cupid, Happy Family)

* Belle – Keegan Connor Tracy (Supernatural, The Magicians)

* Beast – Dan Payne (Stargate, Watchmen)

* Hades – Cheyenne Jackson (Glee, 30 Rock)

Who will play Carlos (Cameron Boyce) in Descendant 4?

After the death of Cameron Boyce on July 6, 2019, due to a seizure as a result of epilepsy, many Descendants fans are eager to know his replacement.

Boyce played the villain role of Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil. Until his death, he had been involved in three sequels of the Descendants, with the latter being aired in post-mundane, its storyline written in his tribute.

“The absence of the character Carlos, played by the late Cameron Boyce, will be acknowledged in the storyline, and Boyce’s memory will be honored in the telecast.” Disney Channel announced before the release of Descendants 3.

Now, it is unclear who will play the role of Cameron Boyce in Descendants 4 by the fact that his character does not appear in the possible cast list.

Where can you watch Descendants 4?

Disney Channel, its original premiering channel. Then, it will be aired on Disney Plus six months after its official release.

Did Descendants 4 Get Cancelled?

No, we are expecting Descendants 4 to hit the screens in 2023.

What was Cameron Boyce Last Words?

“Going back to the first movie, it was very much we have labels, and we have designated places for these people that we have placed labels on and very quickly learn that once you take a label off of someone and let them thrive in whatever environment that they’re in, you can see the best come out of someone,

And so to be able to tell a story in which we say, It doesn’t matter where you come from, it doesn’t matter who you are, we are going to accept you for who you are. That’s when people really start to take in their surroundings and just go free. There are a lot of people who are initially placed as bad. ‘That person’s bad, that person’s this and that.’ But it’s the old adage – don’t judge a book by its cover. Let someone really be who they are, and it’s a cool thing that we tell.” These are the last words of Cameron Boyce in a public interview posted by Disney Channel.

Is Descendants 4 on Netflix?

Descendants 4 is not on any streaming platform aside from its production and premiering channel, Disney Channel.