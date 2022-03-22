Bongo star Diamond Platnumz says he is a father of at least six children he sired with five different women.

The celebrity singer is known to have four children with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto, Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna and Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan.

However, speaking on the newly-released Netflix reality show ‘Young, Famous and African’, Diamond revealed he has a kid with a woman who is now married and another woman from Mwanza, Tanzania.

“I have four kids. Maybe five or maybe six,” he said.

Diamond said he had a one-night stand with a woman while performing in Mwanza that resulted in the birth of his firstborn child.

“There’s another one, who is supposed to be the first kid. She must be I don’t know ten years? I went on a tour in Mwanza, and we had a one-night stand then I heard after some time that she is pregnant.

“A couple of months back, my mum told me, she met this lady, I know this lady, and she said she has my kid but then, she doesn’t want to tell me because she is married and her husband thinks the kid is his. My child is 10 years old. Have been trying to see the kid, but the mother has blocked me,” Diamond said.

The singer claimed he had not been able to meet the second child as well.

“We are trying to come up with a perfect time for me to be able to see her because my mother is convinced she is my child,” he said.

“My mother has seen them and said they are mine. My mother does not lie.”