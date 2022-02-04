Loyal fans of Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu have launched a fundraiser to buy her a new car.

The fundraisers were moved to act after the famous actress sobbed on Instagram Live in response to a popular personality putting her on blast for not owning a car.

The internet personality identified as Aristote Kagombe insinuated that Wema Sepetu is broke and has been using taxis for years.

Kagombe compared Sepetu to fellow actress Irene Pancras who drives a Range Rover.

“Kipato hua hakijifichi, kwa mfano tu Irene anaendesha Range, Wema anatumia Uber, hana usafiri, anarequest na mwenzake anatumia Range Rover,” the close friend of Diamond Platnumz told a news outlet on Thursday, January 30.

The following day, Sepetu confirmed she hasn’t owned a car for two years but she has been living a comfortable life.

In an emotionally charged video, the actress wondered why people won’t let her be yet she is just trying to live her life.

“Ila ifike muda mnipumzishe basi maana I am not in competition na mtu yoyote in my life, niko na deal na Wema wangu tu, sijawahi kushindana na mtu. I have always stood on my own, ” she said.

“I am just doing my life, sijawai kufuatilia mtu. I try my best kuishi maisha yangu kama mimi but people are always on my case, niacheni,” a sobbing Sepetu said.

Wema’s tears moved Tanzanian influencer, @directorjoan, to start the fundraiser.

“Machozi yako yametuchoma sana mioyo yetu, nakuomba kuwa strong kama kawaida yako. Hili jambo linaenda kukujenga na kukuweka imara mpaka watu washangae, ” she said.

“Naomba niwakumbushe bado tunapokea michango yenu,..haya twende kazi mpaka kieleweke hamna kukata tamaa,” Joan added.