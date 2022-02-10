President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday, February 9 bade farewell to outgoing State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita.

Nzioka is leaving his role to contest for the Machakos gubernatorial seat in the forthcoming general elections.

At a meeting held at State House Nairobi, the President accepted Waita’s resignation and thanked him for his exemplary service in the portfolios he held over the 7-year period including oversighting the implementation of flagship Gov’t projects as Head of the President’s Delivery Unit.

On his part, Nzioka thanked President Kenyatta for giving him an opportunity to serve Kenyans.

“Kwaheri Mheshimiwa Rais, na shukrani kwako kwa kunipatia nafasi hii maalum yakuwatumikia wananchi wa Kenya. Mwenyezi Mungu azidi kukuoengezea Baraka Zake !

(Goodbye, your Excellency and thank you for giving me the special opportunity to serve Kenyan citizens. God bless you)

Nzioka also bid farewell to the entire team in the Cabinet Office, including Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua and Uhuru’s Private Secretary, Jomo Gecaga.

Here are the photos and a copy of Nzioka Waita’s statement announcing his resignation.

.