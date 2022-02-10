Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) eyeing higher political seats in the August Elections need not resign just yet, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said.

This comes after Speaker Justin Muturi had instructed the MCAs to resign or risk being disqualified.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, the electoral body said MCAs need not resign by February 9 as was required of other civil servants seeking political office.

IEBC clarified that the MCAs going after the higher seat are required to resign before presenting their nomination papers.

“MCAs who wish to contest should not resign by February 9 2022 but should resign before submitting their nomination papers to the Returning Officers to contest as a Member of Parliament,” IEBC said.