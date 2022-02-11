It appears Huddah Monroe’s transition from a nude model, video vixen, escort and socialite to a businesswoman is still ongoing.

The popular internet personality is now a motivational speaker if her new appointment is anything to go by.

Huddah has been selected as a guest speaker for a Kenya Education Fund workshop slated for this weekend. The Kenya Education Fund is a non-governmental organization that gives high school scholarships to financially challenged students.

The workshop starts Friday, Feb 11 to Sunday, Feb 13.

Huddah announced the gig on her socials, writing: “EXCITED for this … @kenyaeducationfund 📚 and to meet the youngins 😍😍😍”

While most of Huddah’s fans were excited for her, others wondered how a socialite can serve as a role model for schoolgoing children.

One Instagram user commented: “Hayaa adi socialite ako na motivation but why,how😂😂😂”

Another added: “Theme nafikiri ni how to get money in Dubai n Nigeria.”

Huddah Monroe didn’t take the slander lying down and responded to the trolls who had banded together.

“Misery loves company. The kids don’t want people like you to come talk to them. They’d rather Huddah who has life experience and businesses that are selling out. What have you done with your life so far? Apart from being an online hater?” she posed.