Nicah the Queen has sparked some wild reactions on social media after she shared a video of herself washing her lover’s feet.

In the clip, the gospel singer is seen rubbing soap on her partner’s feet while massaging him.

Nicah also showers her partner DJ Slahver(born Slahver Kinangoi) with sweet words assuring him that she will take good care of him.

“How are you feeling babe? Do you like it baby? It’s me and you till the end… I will take real good care of you,” Nicah says, albeit in more romantic Swahili.

DJ Slahver, who is not visible in the shot, appears lost for words and only moans in approval.

Nicah also advises fellow women to pamper their men instead of allowing them to go to a salon.

She captioned the clip: “Mwanamke penda hadi Wakome Dah!! Slahver baba eeeh wafaidi. #jesusgurl #thequeenfromtheeast.”

Nicah’s followers used the opportunity to mock her, telling that DJ Slahver would still leave her.

One fan even claimed that Nicah’s ex partner, Dr Ofweneke, left her in spite of the special treatment.

“Si ata Dr Ofweneke alikuacha tu hata baaada ya kufanya hii yote😂😂😂,” wrote one @drip235z.

Nicah replied indicating that Dr Ofweneke wasn’t as lucky as DJ Slahver. She wrote: “Sikumfanyia 😂😂😂”

ms.kiboi: “Na bado utapigwa character 😂”

drukaranja: “Na hii si porn?😂😂”

wilberrisky: “Hii ntaiweka kwa kumbukumbu ntaitoa siku moja..kukumbusha mtaa mzima.”

hawa_hawazz: “Muoshe akuje akiwa msafi😂😂😂”

sassy_njery: “I refuse to can😂”

shapil_ke: “14th imekaribia tunawajua 😂😂”

gaelfavour: “Hizo ndyo miguu atatembea nazo akienda kucheat.”

winny.molli: “Wewe mkande tu sisi tukimtegea kwa gate tukupokonye😂”

kamaa_ruff_cutts: “Slaver hii ni kuingizwa box ya next week…Rebuke it all cost 😂😂😂”

linahjazmines: “Sina nguvu 😢”

bow_lilloh: “Aa kiambu huezi sugua utasugulia mwenzako.”

mourineshanja: “It is never that serious. Wa kuenda ataenda tu.”

keruboesther60: “Tunawaambia muoe madem wako na watoto mnasema sijui nini😍😍😍 see what you’re missing guys👏👏”

allanabinadab: “ Umesema hutambui story za beauty parlour😂😂😂😂,,,,dead😂😂”

thisis_20_21: “ Nilifanya ivyo nikaachwa.”

virgiey_haks:“ Aki mapenzi wewe 😂😂😂😂I hope si bribe ya valentine 😂😂😂”

