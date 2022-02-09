Diamond Platnumz’s sister Esma Khan says she does not want to involve herself in her brother’s relationships.

Speaking to Wasafi TV, Esma mentioned she used to be close to her brother’s lovers but not anymore.

“Not nowadays. I used to do that but right now, I have a lot to do, I have businesses to run,” she said.

“You will not find me again running after my brother’s lovers. I do not want to involve myself with his women.

“When we see each other, we will greet and go on with our business. It does not involve me. How does his relationship involve me?” she posed.

Esma’s comments come in the wake of a rumored love affair between Diamond and his signee Zuchu. The bongo music star has also been linked romantically to his employee and Wasafi presenter Aaliyah.

Asked if she knows about her brother’s relationship with the two, Esma said: “Zuchu is grown and has her life. They are both my juniors. They should not listen to people’s opinions.

“They are both our employees under WCB and they respect me.”