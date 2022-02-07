Patience Nyange is a media, communications and advocacy specialist with more than 18 years of experience in human rights and various communications fields.

She’s also the founder of #KenyaWomenSeries, a platform to curate incredible, inspiring, powerhouse Kenyan women.

Nyande shares her career path with the Sunday Nation.

Briefly tell us about yourself.

I am the girl next door who believes in a just society. I am guided by Ralph Waldo Emerson’s words, “The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honourable, to be compassionate and to have it make a difference that you lived and lived well.”

And this living well must be defined by you.

I am the founder of #KenyaWomenSeries, a platform to curate incredible, inspiring, powerhouse Kenyan women and what they are doing to change the world in their own small and big ways. I help women hoot their trumpet.

When all is said and done, I would love to be remembered as an easy, fun-loving human being who appreciates the beauty of life while taking photos and smelling roses.

Tell us about your childhood and educational background.

I am the second born and the first daughter in a family of five. I hail from Kisorongonyi, a small village in Mbale location, Taita Taveta County. I went to Fighinyi Primary School and the famous Murray Girls High School, both in Taita Taveta County.

I was a hardworking student who held leadership positions from class one. I was a perfect all my formative school life. I also served as a head girl for two years. I wore socks throughout my schooling life. And on several occasions, I received accolades for being the smartest girl in school.

I went to Daystar University to study Mass Communication, Electronic Media for my undergraduate. All I wanted to do in life was become a journalist; to use the power of my voice, pen, microphone, and camera to tell the stories of the voiceless or the oppressed.

I graduated in 2006, and in 2009, I joined the University of Nairobi to pursue a Master’s Degree in International Studies and Diplomacy. Ten years later, I left the country for Cardiff University, Wales, as a Chevening Scholar to pursue a Master’s Degree in International Public Relations and Global Communication Management. I came back in 2021 with a Distinction that I worked so hard to achieve.

I have two diplomas in Intercultural Communication from Gimlekollen School of Journalism and Communication in Norway (2011) and Level Two Leadership/Team Leading Course from the City and Guilds of London Institute (2021).

Share with us your career journey.

Just before my graduation in 2006, I went for my internship at Baraka FM in Mombasa, which turned into first job. I served as a Presenter/Producer for a drive time Swahili Show. I was on air Mondays to Fridays from 2-7 pm and later read the news bulletin till 9 pm before calling it a day.

Three years later, I left for Nairobi, where I served a short stint at KBC Radio Taifa as a Presenter/Producer before leaving for Norway. I went to Norway courtesy of the Association of Media Women in Kenya through an exchange program held between Norway and developing countries globally. This was a very rare opportunity that opened my eyes to international prospects giving me a chance to create networks and friendships that I treasure to date.

I returned to Kenya in 2012 and joined the Media Action, the charitable arm of the British Broadcasting Corporation, as a Broadcast Mentor. I left the BBC in 2014, marking the end of career in the mainstream media as I made my entry into the world of public relations.

My first PR job saw me serve as a Communications Advisor to the Cabinet Secretary (CS), Ministry of Devolution and Planning. This job felt like being thrown into the deep sea. It was a tough job. I was serving a top government official with a very high-level engagement. Every day for me felt like being in school. I was learning on the move. My boss had very high expectations for every one of us, and we had no choice but to deliver on our task.

After Ms Anne Waiguru resigned in 2016, the office felt different. We got shuffled and moved offices. My new boss became Mr Mwangi Kiunjuri who became the CS. I was already searching for a new job, and I really wanted to try out the human rights field.

So I applied for a job at the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, and in April 2016, I moved offices. I felt at home once again. I got a chance to work as an Assistant Director, doubling up as Personal Assistant to the Chairperson, Commissioner Kagwiria Mbogori, a woman who took her time to teach me about Human Rights and about life in general.

Because of my role in her office, we shared many moments together. She took me in as her mentee. She was the kind of boss who would bring me gifts every time she travelled. Ours became more than a working relationship.

In 2019, I left the country for the UK. I came back in mid-2021 and now I do media /communications consultancy.

Besides all these, I also serve as a delegate-at-Large representing Africa on the executive board for the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management. In addition, I am a board member at the Media Council of Kenya and Emerging Leaders Foundation in Kenya.

What are the fondest memories of your career journey thus far?

Every step of my career journey has helped me create extraordinary and memorable moments. However, I believe the greatest of them is the ability to keep friendships that I value long after leaving the offices I worked for.

I have served in over 10 offices locally and abroad, and in each office, I have networks that have stood the test of time. My networks mean everything to me. Being chosen as a Chevening Scholar in 2019 and the chance it gave me to create global networks was a big achievement. In just a year in the United Kingdom, I feel like I have major networks from all over the world. We had a life together, made memories, and continue to be in touch.

What has been a key driver of your career growth?

The understanding that I am here on borrowed time and that tomorrow is only but a promise, gives me the urge to keep going. I believe that I have to be bigger than myself, and therefore, I want it to be remembered that I was here, and I lived life to my best.

At my age, I am no longer afraid of failing. I have learned that great is the man who tried, than the one who stood by the fence wondering, ‘what if I tried.’ I feel the fear and do it anyway. I follow my guts to the core. If it feels right, I do it, no matter how many other opposing forces come my way. I am old enough to overcome fear. I have grown over the years and I’m firm and solid in my resolve.

In 2014 I lost my father and almost lost my life too. Healing after my dad’s death, picking myself through it all and even being able to talk about it has been one of my greatest achievements over the years. It was tough. I was a wreck, but I grew life resilience through it all. I am bolder and alive. I have learnt that in every setback, there comes your greatest power. There’s an opportunity in every adversity. I have learnt to appreciate life and its challenges.

Who can you single out as having been useful in your career growth? How did they influence your trajectory?