Former Tahidi High actress Jackie Matubia is heavy with child.

Matubia, who currently plays Nana on Citizen TV’s Swahili soap opera ‘Zora’, broke the news on social media Wednesday.

Matubia posted a fun TikTok video unveiling a bulging baby bump for her second child.

She captioned it: “Iitabidi mmenijudge juu I can’t explain. Baby number 2. #blessed.”

The actress followed it up with a photo cradling her baby bump while dressed in a red maternity dress.

She wrote: “Blessed! #babynumber2ontheway.”

Matubia welcomed her first child, Zari Wanjiku, in 2015 with her pilot ex-husband.

Since the end of her marriage in March 2019, the 31-year-old actress has been keeping her personal life away from the limelight.

The identity of the man responsible for her second pregnancy is a well-kept secret, at least for now.