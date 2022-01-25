Deputy President William Ruto has tapped former Citizen TV news presenter Hussein Mohamed as Head of Communications for his presidential campaigns.

DP Ruto announced the appointment on Monday via social media.

“Renowned TV journalist has been appointed Head of Communications in the William Ruto Presidential Campaign. Welcome to the Hustler team,” DP Ruto said.

The DP officially welcomed Hussein to the ‘Hustlers’ Camp after a meeting at his official Karen residence.

Hussein mentioned he relates with the Hustler narrative and believes in the Bottom-Up economic blueprint.

“I share with the hustler story and so do majority of Kenyans. Nothing gives me more pleasure than being part of this team that is driving a paradigm shift in our politics and ultimately, GOVERNANCE! From Top-down to BOTTOM-UP!” he tweeted.

Hussein Mohamed left Citizen TV in October 2019. At the height of his 10-year career in media, Hussein was acclaimed as one of the most reputable journalists in Kenya.

He earned rare public praise for his hard-hitting interviews with the country’s political elite such as President Uhuru Kenyatta, DP Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

His interview with DP Ruto in particular is regarded as one of the best to ever happen on Kenyan television.

In fact, Raila once described him as one of the best interviewers.

After his resignation, Hussein Mohamed has been working as a communications consultant with USAID Kenya.

He also runs a media company called Iris Media.

