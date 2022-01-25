The season Kenyan DJ Peter Chuani alias DJ Pinye says local musicians are not doing enough to put Kenyan music on the continental map, let alone the international scene.

DJ Pinye also attributed the slow growth of Kenyan music to a lack of structure, saying there are no local music labels where musicians can turn to for support.

“There’s no structure where labels sign you. Before we had Ogopa, Calif…when everybody is independent, you’re struggling by yourself…,” said Pinye.

On the lack of work ethic among local music acts, DJ Pinye claimed no Kenyan artiste can match up to Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz.

“Something serious needs to happen, these young guys do not want to work…it’s shortcuts all the way, someone like Diamond needs to come locally and then people realize the work ethic…there is no artist in Kenya who has work ethic like Diamond, then why are we complaining? It means you don’t want to work.”