Imagine a show where wives face off against their mothers-in-law!

That is exactly what seasoned media personality Betty Kyallo is bringing to a television screen new you.

Dubbed ‘Mom vs Wife’, this game show pits wives against their mothers-in-law in the kitchen as they compete on who’s the better cook. The answer ultimately lies with the husbands, who have to taste both dishes while blindfolded and give a rating.

The husbands also have to guess who made the meal that he rated highest.

An excited Betty Kyallo on Monday announced ‘Mom vs Wife’ will premiere today, Tuesday, January 11, 2022. It will air on DSTV’s Honey TV from 5.30 pm EAT.

“ I’m so excited!!! 🥳🥳🥳 We are finally starting to air my new show Mom Vs Wife on @honeyafricatv. I worked so hard on this one and thoroughly enjoyed a different kind of hosting. So it’s starting tomorrow on Dstv Channel 173 #honeytvdstv173,” Kyallo announced.

The former KTN/K24 TV news presenter also shared a 30-second trailer of what viewers can expect from ‘Mom vs Wife’.

Watch below.