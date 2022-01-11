World-renown activist Boniface Mwangi has secured the services of Senior Counsel Martha Karua to represent him in a case in which his house was allegedly bombed.

Mwangi’s five-bedroom house in Lukenya, Machakos county was partially destroyed in October last year in an alleged attempt to bring it down while it was still under construction.

The activist linked the attack to Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, whom he accused of hiring goons to destroy the house’s foundation.

In response, governor Mutua threatened legal action and demanded an apology from Mwangi. The apology never came and it appears the matter is heading to court.

On Monday, Boniface Mwangi provided an update on the matter after having a lunch meeting with Martha Karua.

The activist said next week, they shall make public the confidential information they have on the bombing of his house.