Musician Muthoni Drummer Queen finally made public her pregnancy with an Instagram post on Thursday, November 20.

The rapper indicated her baby is full-term and described her 10-month pregnancy journey as “intensely beautiful”.

Muthoni Drummer Queen said her journey to motherhood is why she has been missing in the entertainment circles over the last year.

She wrote: “Q: Where you been MDQ? A: Being preggerz!! Between cooking a new life and avoiding Covid, I spent most of 2021 actively at home/away from humans *sorry media guys, you see why I declined all your in-person requests for promo of RIVER*(her 4th studio album).”

MDQ hailed her close circle for keeping the pregnancy a secret until she and her partner Musa Omusi were ready to let the world know.

“Our colleagues, inner circle & family have been so great in cheering us on and keeping our business, our business until we were ready to share. This 10-month journey has been intensely beautiful 😍 ❤ my heart is so full it literally overflows with gratitude and joy,” Muthoni wrote.

She also shared the photos below showing off her baby bump.