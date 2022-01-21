Another Kenyan entertainer has joined politics ahead of the General Elections slated for August.

Gospel singer Loise Kim Wednesday announced she has joined the race to succeed Gathoni Wa Muchomba as Kiambu County Woman Representative.

Loise Kim said the drive to transform the lives of Kiambu youth and women pushed her to venture into politics.

“I have been doing charity work helping mothers, youths, and persons with disabilities. I can do wonders in Kiambu using my gospel name and the honourable title. We have a responsibility of bettering the lives of our people and I want to be counted in the process,” she said.

The singer expressed confidence in clinching the seat that will be hotly contested.

Loise Kim however is yet to reveal which party she will be running under.

At least six women have expressed interest in becoming Kiambu County’s woman rep. They include Emma Wangari alias Mama Mwiko, Mary Kirika, Njeri Bakari and former Kiambu TNA coordinator Gladys Chania.

Kiambu Deputy Governor Joyce Ngugi and motivational speaker Ann Wamuratha are also reported to be eying the position.

Meanwhile, the incumbent Gathoni Wamuchomba is eyeing Githunguri Constituency parliamentary seat.