Celebrity musician Muthoni Drummer Queen(MDQ) and her partner Musa Omusi are the newest parents in town.

Barely a week after she made public her pregnancy, Muthoni took to social media Thursday to announce the arrival of their bundle of joy.

The rapper said she delivered a baby boy a few days ago and they named him Manjano Ndonga Musosi.

“Our beautiful baby joined us earth side some days ago,” the Blankets and Wine founder said.

MDQ explained the meaning behind the name, saying Manjano represents the golden glow of his soul’s energy.

“Ndonga for my late father, his guardian spirit. Musosi for Musa Omusi x Muthoni, the eternal collab that starts and ends at forever and a day.

“We are beyond words,” she wrote.

Congratulations are in order!