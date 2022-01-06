Lupita Nyong’o has contracted COVID-19 forcing her to drop out of virtual interviews for her new movie.

The Oscar winner shared news of her test results on social media, noting that she tested positive despite being fully vaccinated.

“I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness,” Lupita tweeted on Tuesday night.

The actor added the hashtag “#StayMaskedAndVaxxed” at the end of her tweet.

Lupita was consequently forced to cancel promotional interviews for her new movie, ‘The 355’.

The 12 Years A Slave’ star was set to join her co-stars Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, Sebasitan Stan and director Simon Kinberg for a round of virtual interviews promoting the espionage thriller.

Lupita plays Khadijah, a former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist, in the globe-trotting movie which brings together top agents (Chastain, Kruger, Nyong’o and Cruz) as they try to retrieve a top-secret weapon that’s fallen into mercenary hands.

“The 355” premieres in US theatres on Friday, January 7.