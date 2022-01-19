National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has accused ODM leader Raila Odinga of lying to Kenyans that he designed the Thika Superhighway.

Raila, who has often claimed he was the brains behind the Sh 32 billion road project, reiterated these claims on Saturday during a political rally in Thika.

Odinga said he fast-tracked construction of the 50-kilometer road during the grand coalition government between him and former president Mwai Kibaki.

“They would fight me for demolishing houses to pave way for construction of the Superhighway which is still there to date. I have delivered for this nation and I will do even more when I become president,” he said.

On Tuesday, however, Speaker Muturi told Raila to stop lying and tell Kenyans what he plans to do.

“There are leaders who only give history saying ‘mimi ndo nilichora Thika highway’, so what? I can challenge you, if you go to the ministry, you will not find his signature. Stop lying to us and tell the people what you will do,” Muturi said in Gatundu South, Kiambu county.

Muturi further warned Kenyans to avoid electing leaders who can damage the unity of the country.

“Madoadoa’ word was even at the Hague. Avoid leaders who are using bad language and spreading hate speech while selling their manifesto. Recent incitement like the ‘Madoadoa’ remarks in Uasin Gishu will take us back to our tribal inclination. We agreed we forgive each other but not forget,” he said.

Muturi maintained he is still in the presidential race.

“I’m still in the race with a party that isn’t tribal. Democratic party accommodates everyone. There are rumours that the party is tribal. The same party gave us president Kibaki. The same president who appointed you as minister for Agriculture so stop saying it’s tribal,” he said.