Two of Diamond Platnumz’s baby mamas – Hamisa Mobetto and Tanasha Donna – are set to go on a date.

This is after the Tanzanian beauty offered to take her Kenyan counterpart on a date when she visits Kenya.

Hamisa Mobetto is expected in the country this Saturday, January 15. She will be on official duty but will spare some time to catch up with Tanasha Donna.

During her visit, Mobetto will grace a fundraising event for a children’s home in Kayole, Nairobi.

Hamisa said the funds will help orphaned children get back to school.

“Good Morning, my Kenyan people; it’s only a few days left to 15th January. Please Donate what you can to Help. We are trying to get our kids in Kayole to get back to school. Let’s meet at Bread Gate Shujaa Mall at 2 pm for Fundraising Event. Playbill 529901, Bank Account No:1011879100002. Kwa wale walio Tanzania unaweza tuma kupitia Vodacom Mpesa: 0764736380 Tigo Pesa: 0715017004. Asante sana,” she announced.

The fashionista at the same time offered to meet with Tanasha during her visit.

“@tanashadonna I want to take you on a date, get ready,” she said.

Contrary to expectations, Hamisa and Tanasha have previously proved there’s no bad blood between them for being co-baby mamas.

In a past interview, Donna praised Hamisa:

“Hamisa, the one thing I really admire about her is the fact that she is a hardworking person, she is someone who knows a lot about fashion. Mostly we talk about business; we work as businesswomen, you know, because we believe it will help our markets in our own way.

“Like every step you see me make, I’m thinking towards business, how will we benefit each other, how will we support one another, and I feel like that’s where women need to start heading today. Let’s put hatred behind, and let’s not hold grudges over the wrong things. So yeah, as women, let’s support each other and stop competing against one another. Let’s help each other move it to the next level, ” said Tanasha.