Kiss FM presenter Kamene Goro says she is not keen on having a child citing several reasons such as painful childbirth.

Speaking in an interview with Dr Ofweneke, Kamene said she would love to be a mum but there are limited options for her to give birth.

“This whole nine months pregnant, then I hear things like your body rejects a pregnancy. I mean it is very scary.

“Have they told you about the giving birth part? Weh! I don’t know how the baby is going to come out as both options are a bit difficult for me,” she said.

Kamene also ruled out surrogacy. “If I’m going to get a baby it has to be mine. I have respect for all mothers, including mine, as it is not an easy thing,” she said.

The radio personality said she is also not ready for the responsibility that comes with having a child.

“I want to do the things I want and focus on me. I like it when I can wake up and say, I wanna go to Zanzibar,” she said.

“Your whole life changes and your life becomes about this other human being. Every decision you make, the priority is always about this baby. Being a middle child at home, I have been the one taking care of my siblings and I have gotten to a point in my life I need to focus on myself.”

Kamene confirmed she is currently seeing someone saying it’s the best relationship she has ever been in.

“What I like about this relationship is that I feel very secure. I have no worries with him, he is happy and consistent. He is a dope guy and very serious.”