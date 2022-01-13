The popular Kenyan life coach Benjamin Zulu has sensationally pointed out the irony of side chicks purporting to be Christians.

In a viral post on social media Wednesday, the counselling psychologist said one cannot claim to be a Christian while having a clandestine affair with a married man.

“Apparently, we need to remind this generation that you cannot be a Christian and a side chick at the same time. Fornication and faith don’t go together,” he asserted.

Coach Benjamin Zulu mentioned a case of a woman who fell out with a ‘sponsor’ and started praying to God for another one.

“The other day we had a lady shock us here by saying she fell out with one sponsor and ‘prayed to God’ for another one, all married men. Who bewitched this generation?” he posed.

Coach Zulu added: “They’re going to church on Sundays while leaving men in their houses who they’re not married to. They’re giving money in church which they sold their bodies to get by sleeping with people’s husbands. They’re ‘pushing’ with men and when they get babies and are abandoned they start questioning why God ‘allowed them to go through all that.’ As if they consulted God about any of it.”