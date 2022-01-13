Dennis Itumbi might be confined to crutches but he is standing tall following his alleged abduction by unknown people on December 23.

The digital communications strategist for Deputy President William Ruto provided an update on his condition on his socials this week. He said he is recovering well and thanked God for his healing.

“I had very little reason to say, “Merry Christmas, “but I have every reason to rejoice, “Happy New Year.” Indeed, God works in mysterious ways, and my deliverance, ongoing healing, and hope for a better tomorrow are my testimony of abounding grace,” the blogger wrote.

“Thank you for your ceaseless prayer, well wishes and encouragement; your goodwill saw me through the worst of a truly rough patch and restored my faith in the goodness of people,” he added.

Itumbi also spared some words for his alleged abductors saying his resolve remains unshaken.

“To the few rogue police and their masters, I am unmoved – #HustlerNationStrong. I am fractured, but not destroyed. energized and damn it, rested! You just helped us get to the next phase! Loading…”

Dennis also announced a thanksgiving rally scheduled for February 13.

“ Please #HustlerNation, book Feb 13, 2022, in your diary, tukashukuru Mungu pale Gichugu (we’ll thank God at Gichugu), details to follow. Once again, asanteni sana and I wish you all God’s blessings in 2022. Thank you very much,” Itumbi concluded.