Sanura Kassim aka Sandra is a proud mother after her superstar son Diamond Platnumz splashed millions on her latest gift.

As his name suggests, Diamond has a well-known penchant for jewels, and that is exactly what he spoiled his mother with.

The singer surprised his mother with a diamond-encrusted chain as a show of his love for her. Sandra took to social media to flaunt the chain and made sure to note that it is worth $48,000 (Ksh 5.4million).

Sandra alias Mama Dangote also exclaimed that childbirth is a blessing.

“Kuzaa Kuzuri Asante Baba Angu Naseeb Kichwa $48,000.” She wrote.

To which Diamond responded: “I love you, mom.” Sandra responded and wrote: “Love you more Diamond.”

Here are some screengrabs of their Instastories.