Esther Musila knows what makes a woman happy and has shared her thoughts on the same.

The 51-year-old mother of three recently defied societal expectations by marrying her 31-year-old celebrity boyfriend, Guardian Angel.

Just like when they first made their relationship public, Musila and the gospel musician were a topic of discussion following their private wedding.

And Musila, who has always been unapologetic about her life choices, showed once again that her happiness is what matters.

Sharing a video from their wedding, Musila put up a post describing her idea of a happy woman.

“The happiest women today are not the married ones. They’re not the single ones. They’re not the ones with stable careers and good incomes. The happiest women are the ones who made a choice to love themselves wholly and truly. Women who chose to leave the past behind worked on their self-esteem and put a high price tag on their self-esteem.”

“They stopped playing victims. They stopped whining in self-pity and dining in pity parties. They moved past their anger, tears and bitterness. They realized that happiness is a personal choice and responsibility. They chose to be defined by their present, but not their bitter pasts,” wrote Musila.

The Programme Manager at UN-HABITAT went on to state that happy women do not need validation from anyone.

“They are happy because they don’t need validation from anyone. They are happy because they know that they don’t need to throw shade on anyone for them to shine. They are happy because they chose to be Queens, to the ladies in the house.”