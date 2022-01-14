There was drama at the Solution Sacco branch in Nkubu, Meru County after a police officer guarding the bank shot a client following a confrontation over a face mask.

The victim, Mr Pharis Karani Gatobu, said he had gone to the Sacco to open an account when Police Constable Roy Muchiri turned him away for not wearing a mask.

Gatobu bought a mask and returned to the Sacco offices but the officer allegedly demanded a bribe, threatening to arrest him for not wearing a mask.

Local Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) boss Robert Kabetu, who was monitoring bank guard duties, witnessed the commotion and asked what was going on.

A police report indicates that officer Muchiri informed his boss that there was no problem and that he and Gatobu were just talking. Officer Shoots Civilian