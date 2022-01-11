The Atheists in Kenya Society (AIK) is apparently short of nonbelievers and is recruiting new members to join.

In a public notice this week, the society’s President Mr Nyende Mumia Nyende said one must be Kenyan and over 18 and they must identify as atheist, agnostic, free thinker, humanist, or skeptic to join the group.

AIK also listed some incentives to entice new members to the society, which include a Sh20,000 medical cover.

Here’s a list of all the membership benefits: