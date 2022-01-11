The Atheists in Kenya Society (AIK) is apparently short of nonbelievers and is recruiting new members to join.
In a public notice this week, the society’s President Mr Nyende Mumia Nyende said one must be Kenyan and over 18 and they must identify as atheist, agnostic, free thinker, humanist, or skeptic to join the group.
AIK also listed some incentives to entice new members to the society, which include a Sh20,000 medical cover.
Here’s a list of all the membership benefits:
- The society will support members and their immediate families (spouse and children) as follows: Medical Expenses -KShs 20,000/= | Funeral Expenses -KShs 20,000/=
- Members can request for legal assistance in circumstances where they are discriminated against OR writing of a will (if you prefer to be cremated after death).
- During weddings, birthdays, and baby showers, we will celebrate with members by way of giving gifts, and in some cases being part of the celebrations.
- We will give members a discount of 25% on books, t-shirts and other promotional materials.
- Members will be given a priority for funding, sponsorship, and training that have been organized in partnership with other organizations.
- Members vote during an AGM or SGM.