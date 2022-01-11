Motorists plying along Lang’ata Road in Nairobi will experience traffic disruptions at the T-Mall roundabout, the Kenya National Highways Authority has announced.

In a public notice dated Monday, January 10, the Authority said Lang’ata Road has been closed until Saturday, January 15.

The closure will allow contractors to erect the T-Mall flyover.

“The construction works will take place at night from 9 pm to 5 am throughout the construction period,” KeNHA said.

Consequently, Lang’ata – T-Mall bound traffic will be diverted at the junction with Wilson Airport into the Lang’ata bound lane.

“KeNHA advises motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site,” KenHa said.

The authority further urged motorists to exercise caution and road courtesy while driving on Lang’ata Road for better traffic management.