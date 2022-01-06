Dancehall artiste Arrow Bwoy has appeared to lambast Jalang’o after the radio personality let the cat out of the bag that Nadia Mukami is pregnant.

Jalang’o confirmed the pregnancy on Kiss FM on Tuesday and told Nadia to stop hiding her baby bump.

““Nadia pia awache kuvaa ma sweater wacha mimba itoke. You know they visited me at home and see I am telling you. It’s true! I think they want to do a baby bump shoot,” Jalas said.

With Nadia and her boyfriend Arrow Bwoy keen to keep their matters private, Jalang’o’s announcement seemingly angered the latter.

Without mentioning names, Arrow Bwoy put up a post telling Jalang’o to stop gossiping about issues that don’t concern him.

“2022 wanaume tupunguze mshene bana biashara haikuhusu achana nayo kabisa shugulika na maisha yako,”The Radio Love hitmaker scoffed.