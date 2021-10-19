In a heartbreaking turn of events, Zipporah Bett has lost her sister Janet Bett Karoney.

Last month, the fashion entrepreneur and wife of celebrity rapper Nyashinki launched a medical funds drive for Janet’s treatment in India.

Janet was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder known as Severe Aplastic Anaemia, a life-threatening condition where the bone marrow stops producing enough blood for the body.

She was diagnosed with the condition on August 10, 2021, and since then she had been going for blood transfusion after every 10 days.

Janet was set to undergo a bone marrow transplant and her family was seeking the help of well-wishers in raising Sh10 million for the transplant.

On Monday, Zia Bett took to social media to break the sad news that her sister was no more.

“Dance with the angels. I was so blessed to have experienced you,” she wrote on Instastories.

Zia also shared a video compilation of some of their precious and special moments. She captioned it: “Still seems unreal but here’s a tribute to the best to have ever lived ♥️ God must love us SO much to have given us you as a sister & for that, I’m grateful.

PS: This was her favourite song(Particula by Major Lazer and others) for the longest time. Till we meet again sissy. 👼🏾.”