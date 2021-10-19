President Uhuru Kenyatta has indicated that there are plans to lift the dusk to dawn curfew.

Speaking in Karatina, Nyeri county, on Monday, October 18, the President assured residents that the government would lift the curfew soon.

“In the days to come, we will look at it, I’m working, and very soon, you will hear it, I do not want to speak too early but very soon,” said Uhuru.

At the same time, the president acknowledged that the curfew is posing challenges to many Kenyans.

“We know that many are suffering due to curfew hours. However, we can only hope it will end this once we are able to contain Covid-19,” he said.

President Kenyatta urged Kenyans to continue following the COVID-19 containment measures set by the Ministry of Health.

“You need to also protect yourself from the disease, so that when we re-open there are no more deaths, and you will be free to live as you want,” he said.

“I’m also happy to say that I’m very contented, you know why? Because, these days, you go home early and you are now multiplying, or who do you think will vote tomorrow if you don’t multiply?” Uhuru posed.

This comes days after the President jokingly said that he might extend the nationwide curfew.

Speaking on Saturday, October 16 at the Kahawa Garrison during the 10th anniversary of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) day, Uhuru observed that the curfew has helped locals in the area procreate.

“According to what I have seen here at Kahawa today, the nationwide curfew should just go on. There are so many children here. Let the curfew go on,” the President said.