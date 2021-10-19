Because there’s never a dull day on Kenyan interwebs, Kenyans on Monday woke up to a video of the Ndichu twins -Eddie and Paul – in a scuffle with two women and a man at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi.

The video was shared by Boniface Mwangi who received a distress message from one of the ladies in the clip.

Apparently, Eddie Ndichu and his twin brother Paul Ndichu attacked the lady and her sister after they turned them down over the weekend.

Also caught up in the scuffle was the boyfriend of one of the ladies.

“Yesterday my sister and I were attacked by the Ndichu twins for respectfully turning them down. They threatened to shoot us and ruin our lives. My sister was strangled by Paul Ndichu while her boyfriend who had come to her rescue was being strangled by Eddie,” read the message sent to Boniface Mwangi.

The victim added: “We don’t feel safe to even go to a restaurant. Had my sister been alone only God knows what the two brothers would have done to her. To think it’s only been less than a week since Tirop was brutally murdered by her husband. We need to stop Gender-based violence and violence against women.”

Here is the video of the said incident. The victims say the assault was also captured on CCTV. Over to you @IG_NPS @DCI_Kenya @NPSOfficial_KE pic.twitter.com/6wNugoFutf — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) October 18, 2021



No sooner had the video emerged online than media personality Janet Mbugua was dragged into the chaos.

This is because the former Citizen TV news anchor is or was the wife of Eddie Ndichu. Word on the street has it that they have since separated but we cannot independently verify these claims.

Paul Ndichu on the other hand was married to another TV presenter in Grace Msalame. After they parted ways, he remarried one Evaline Momanyi.

For the better part of Monday, Janet Mbugua was the number 1 trending topic on Twitter, which perhaps prompted her to issue a statement.

While she did not speak about the incident, Janet condemned gender-based violence and called for justice for victims of GBV.

“I am saddened by increasing incidents of Gender-Based Violence. Over the last decade, I have joined my voice to efforts to #EndGBV. I condemn all forms of GBV irrespective of who is involved and will continue to speak out against it. We have laws in Kenya and justice must prevail,” she tweeted.