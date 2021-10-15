US president Joe Biden on Thursday hosted Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta at the White House. It was his first meeting with an African leader since taking over the presidency in January.

Among the topics discussed were commitment to defending democracy and human rights, advancing regional peace and security, and accelerating economic prosperity.

There were also discussion on the COVID vaccine. Biden announced that the US will be donating over 17 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to African countries, through the African Union.

Kenya has already received 2.8 million vaccines from the US, and is expecting more.

“Together, President Biden and President Kenyatta underscored the need to bring additional transparency and accountability to domestic and international financial systems and to advance peaceful resolutions to the conflicts in Somalia and Ethiopia,” a statement from the White House read.

Here are some photos from Thursday.